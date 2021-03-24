Rain ends late Wednesday, but with a slim chance for some snow

The rain started around 3 pm Tuesday and it has been soggy since. We'll get more rain today, likely doubling out rainfall totals from Tuesday, before a slim chance for snow moves into parts of the valley.

So far, we've seen 0.3'' of rain on the south side of Eau Claire. Other reports from our Weather Tracker Network have reached over 0.4'' like in Chetek, or 0.51'' in Tony, just outside of Ladysmith.

The heaviest rainfall will continue through mid-morning as this strong spring storm spins through western Wisconsin. New rainfall totals will be anywhere from 1/4'' to 3/4''.

There will be intermittent periods of dry air that will cut off some rain through the afternoon. But, this will also pull colder temperatures around the northern side of the low which may turn rain to snow.

This system will dry itself out by late Wednesday and Thursday morning will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall off into the low 30s by Thursday morning, and they'll only rebound as high as the upper 40s in the afternoon.

There is another low aiming towards the Great Lakes Region, but it looks to keep precipitation south of the valley Thursday afternoon. The next chance for showers will roll in Saturday.