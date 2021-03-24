Porzingis scores 29, Mavericks beat Timberwolves 128-108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and seven Dallas players scored in double digits as the Mavericks ran away with a 128-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points off the bench for Dallas, and Luka Doncic finished with 15. Rookie guard Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22. Dallas has won two games in a row, while Minnesota dropped its third straight.