Packers sign LS Fortunato, reportedly agree to terms with TE Lewis

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent long snapper Joe Fortunato, the team announced Wednesday.

Fortunato was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season.

The University of Delaware alum joins Hunter Bradley as the second long snapper on the roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Packers have reached an agreement with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Green Bay and TE Marcedes Lewis reached agreement on a two-year, million deal that includes million in guaranteed money, per source. Lewis will be returning for his 16th season, he’ll be 37 in May, and he still shows no signs of letting up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

Lewis has played three seasons with the Packers. He started 15 games last season and caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns.