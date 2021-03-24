Online results favor Vegas shooting memorial at concert site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Online opinions favored putting a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip massacre at the outdoor concert site where 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A planning committee heard Wednesday that more than 6,000 responses came in during a two-week call for ideas. More than 65% termed it extremely or very important to have the memorial at the site. MGM Resorts International owns the property across Las Vegas Boulevard from its Mandalay Bay resort. The questionnaire wasn’t a scientific survey, but the committee plans to incorporate opinions into its location and design decisions.