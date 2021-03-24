Outrage over NCAA tournament weight room discrepancies

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Normally the action on the basketball court is what fans are discussing during the NCAA tournament, but now people are focusing on what is happening off the court.

The NCAA is facing backlash from athletes and fans after Sedona Prince on the University of Oregon women's basketball team posted a video showing the differences in weight rooms for men's and women's college basketball teams during the NCAA tournament.

UW-Stout women's basketball coach Hannah Iverson said the male-female weight room discrepancy is an example of why gender equality conversations need to take place.

"I was disappointed for the message it sent to the world of where women stand," Iverson said. "A lot of people are out there fighting a battle that needs to be fought, in terms of building awareness for that situation. The picture is obviously way bigger than the NCAA, but anywhere is a good place to start."

Lynn Holzman - NCAA vice president of women's basketball - released a statement saying the discrepancy in weight rooms was "due to the limited spaced and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament."