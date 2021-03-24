Maryland governor to sign $577M HBCU settlement bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is signing a measure to settle a long-running federal lawsuit related to underfunding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities for $577 million over a decade. Hogan is scheduled to attend a bill signing Wednesday afternoon with lawmakers at Bowie State University. Hogan vetoed a similar bill last year after citing economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly passed a new measure last week. It won’t begin payments until fiscal year 2023 in an adjustment to account for the pandemic’s fiscal impact. The lawsuit was first filed in federal court in 2006.