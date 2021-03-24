Israel vote deadlock: Netanyahu appears short of majority

JERUSALEM (AP) — Uncertainty hovered over the outcome of Israel’s parliamentary election Wednesday. Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sworn political rivals determined to depose him are lacking a clear path to building a governing coalition. Deadlock remains a real possibility in the 120-member parliament, raising the prospect of an unprecedented fifth consecutive election. And much could change in Israel’s whipsaw politics. Elections officials are still counting about 450,000 votes cast by people outside their home districts.