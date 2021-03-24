‘Hope on the horizon,’ officials optimistic about summer tourism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many sectors of the tourism industry were hit hard during the pandemic, including the hotel business, but things are starting to look up.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism reports that in 2019, the tourism industry supplied more than 4,600 jobs and visitors spent $259 million in Eau Claire County alone, but things quickly changed the following year.

"We definitely took a hard hit. We lost I think about 3,000 jobs in hospitality locally. It was a brutal hit," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.

Eau Claire's city finance department reports the city collected $2,016,473 in hotel/motel room taxes in 2019, but in 2020, it dropped down to $1,126,308.

That means fewer people were booking rooms.

"In the height of the pandemic, we were sitting at 50 to 60 percent occupancy on a weekend," said Billy Bandli, Action City general manager at Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire. "So we have 107 hotel rooms and on an average weekend, we would have 60 rooms a weekend per night. That's a pretty far cry from where we normally are."

However, Bandli said Metropolis is looking pretty good so far.

"I'm very optimistic, especially the last few months and the slew of good news coming with vaccines being rolled out," Bandli said. "This summer, looking forward, we've already been getting a lot of calls. We're seeing that people are coming back out so we expect to be sold out or close to sold out on weekends and the weekday traffic will come as well."

Plus, Visit Eau Claire officials said there are multiple in-person events to look forward to this summer.

"We've had good talks with the marathon and with Country Jam, with Farm Tech Days, and Blue Ox Music Festival. All these big entities. There's a lot of hope on the horizon that we will be open and ready for business and enjoying a semi-normal summer," Anderson said.

When it comes to room tax collected, Visit Eau Claire said we may not be back to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 because of lingering effects of COVID.

City officials said 30% of the room taxes fund fund Hobbs Ice Arena, Fairfax Pool and city parks.

The other 70% goes towards Visit Eau Claire, which helps promote tourism in our area.