Homeschooling doubled from pandemic’s start to last fall

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the rate of households homeschooling their children doubled from the start of the pandemic last spring to the start of the new school year last September. The report released this week says about 5.4% of all U.S. households with school-aged children were homeschooling them last spring. But that figure rose to 11% by last fall, according to the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey purposefully asked the question in a way to clarify that it was inquiring about genuine homeschooling and not virtual learning through a public or private schools.