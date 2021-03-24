Half of Eau Claire County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - In the Eau Claire County Jail, half of the inmates have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl said 75 of 148 inmates received the vaccine on Tuesday, as well as 10 members of the jail staff. He said they were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through a collaborative effort with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and their contract medical provider.

The vaccine was made available to everyone at the jail, Riewestahl said, but it was not mandatory for inmates to receive it, and that they may do another vaccination clinic in the future if more inmates become interested in getting the shot.

"I think that 50 percent is a good number," Riewestahl said. "Yes, I would have liked to see more, everybody, but again it's a personal decision."

Residents who live in congregate living facilities such as jails became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin on March 1.

