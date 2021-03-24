Facebook finds Chinese hacking operation targeting Uyghurs

Facebook says hackers in China used fake accounts and impostor websites in a bid to break into the phones of Uyghur Muslims. The tech company said Wednesday that it uncovered the covert, sophisticated hacking operation as part of its routine security work. It says the hackers created fake Facebook accounts and fake websites and apps intended to appeal to a Uyghur audience. The accounts and sites contained malicious links that would infect the victim’s computer or smartphone with spyware. In all, fewer than 500 people were targeted among the Uyghur community in China, as well as in countries including the U.S. Facebook linked the hackers to two Chinese tech firms.