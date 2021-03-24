Ex-head of NYC homeless housing group charged with fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The former top executive of a New York City homeless housing group has been charged with honest services fraud and money laundering in Manhattan federal court. The charges against Victor Rivera were announced with his arrest Wednesday. The arrest came after The New York Times recently reported that he had engaged in a long pattern of sexual abuse and financial impropriety lasting almost a decade. The newspaper said Rivera was the former president and founder of the Bronx Parent Housing Network, one of New York’s largest homeless shelter networks. His lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.