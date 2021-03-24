Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

DALLAS (AP) — Congress is looking into the cause of the power blackouts across Texas last month. A House panel planned to hear Wednesday from officials who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid. Bill Magness is the outgoing CEO of grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, commonly known as ERCOT. He says that because of a loss of generating capacity, ERCOT had no choice but to order rolling outages to prevent an even more disastrous and longer blackout. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says Texas policymakers wrongly assumed that a severe winter storm in 2011 was an anomaly. Last month’s outages caused millions of Texans to lose power and heat during subfreezing temperatures.