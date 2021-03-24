City of Altoona removes controversial townhouse development from agenda

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The on-again, off-again controversial townhome development proposed in Altoona has been nixed from an upcoming city council agenda.

A dozen people spoke at an Altoona Plan Commission meeting on Tuesday night which resulted in the plan commission not recommending the project to the city council.

Learn more about the plan commission's decision.

An updated, and final, agenda for Altoona's City Council meeting does not include the townhouse development.

Residents in the area have expressed concern about the project since it was announced, with some saying there would be too many homes in the area and others saying nearby train tracks would be an issue.

Related: Neighbors express concern over project.