Chippewa County Health Department making plan to vaccinate inmates

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Public Health Department is working with the county jail to get the inmate population vaccinated.

The community health division manager for Chippewa County Kristen Kelm said they have asked the jail's administration to see how many inmates are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. In Wisconsin, residents in congregate living facilities, such as jails, became eligible for the vaccine beginning March 1.

Kelm said they will give the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it only needs one does to be effective and, she said, inmates at the jail often aren't there for long periods of time.

"We are getting some Johnson and Johnson next week, so our hope is that we will connect with the jail population in the next couple weeks to get them served at least at the Chippewa County jail level," she said.

At Wednesday's briefing, Kelm also reported there have been no new deaths from COVID-19 in Chippewa County in the past three weeks.

