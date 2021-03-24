China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response

BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at the U.S. over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The document issued by China’s Cabinet says the U.S. in 2020 saw its own epidemic situation go out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflicts, and social division. The 18-page report from the State Council Information Office also highlighted the January 6 insurrectionist attack on the Capitol as well as gun violence and health disparities. China issues the report each year in response to U.S. criticism of its record on issues such as abuses against minority groups and a crackdown on opposition voices in Hong Kong.