CFAUSD returning to full in-person learning April 5

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to a letter sent to Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District parents, Superintendent Jeff Homes announced a return to in-person learning 5 days a week starting April 5.

In the letter, Holmes wrote, "Community health has now reached a level that only minimally impacts our operations as compared to October."

The letter went on to read that 87.7% of the CFAUSD staff will be fully vaccinated within the next 2 weeks. Holmes also expects that during the rest of the school year, if your child experiences COVID symptoms, to have them tested and do not send them to school.

"As always, I must remind everyone that this public health emergency remains highly fluid and all things are subject to change, practically on a daily basis," said Holmes. "We are hopeful the community's health continues to improve and that a spike in COVID cases in Chippewa County does not occur in the coming days, weeks, or months."