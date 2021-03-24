Capitol riot clouds Democrats’ look at contested Iowa race

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa Democrat wants Congress to overturn her state-certified defeat for a House seat. But Rita Hart’s effort is prompting awkward divisions within her party. Democrats reacted with uniform fury at Donald Trump’s unfounded drive to reverse his own presidential election loss by throwing out state-certified returns he didn’t like. Hart says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots, which she says would make her the victor over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Miller-Meeks defeated Hart by just six votes and took office in January. The dispute is being considered by the House Administration Committee. With both sides lawyered up, the dispute could smolder into summer.