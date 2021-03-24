Bloomer athletes sign college letters of intent after pandemic concerns

BLOOMER (WQOW)- It's been a rollercoaster year for high school athletes,

"Some had seasons, some had seasons cut short, some were quarantined and missed out on competitions," said Jason Steinmetz, activities director for Bloomer School District.

"I had to build my own gym and batting cage," said Jackson Simmons, who committed to play baseball at Lawrence University. "I spent a lot of time in that batting cage over time because I had no baseball going on."

Despite the struggles, a few Bloomer students still gained enough attention to make it to the next level.

Six Bloomer Blackhawks signed letters of intent to play intercollegiate sports next year. Charlie Herrick, who signed to play football at UW-River Falls, said putting the pen to paper is a huge relief during the pandemic.

"Definitely one of the first thoughts was how this would affect me recruiting wise for my next year," Herrick said. "Not knowing if you're going to get a season but still having to work like you have one, I'm glad I got that behind me."

Simmons said his key to the next level was staying focused on his goal while games were on hold.

"I was extremely grateful that I even got the opportunity to play in college at the next level because I know a lot of people weren't so lucky," Simmons said. "I'm happy that I was able to keep my head on straight throughout the pandemic last year and not fall behind."

For the six seniors, that resiliency resulted in reward for themselves and the community.

"There hasn't been a lot of things to celebrate especially in athletics the past year," Steinmetz said. "We were just happy to be playing, so to be able to celebrate athletic accomplishments like this is very rewarding for our kids, their families, and for our school as a whole."

Other seniors that will move on to college athletics are Emily Kuehl, who will play softball at Dakota Community Technical College, Ethan Rothbauer and Cole Schwab, who will play baseball at Ellsworth Community College, and Zach Steinmetz, who has committed to play football at UW-Stout.

Bloomer joining Western Cloverbelt conference this fall

Meanwhile, most returning Bloomer athletes will see new competition moving forward.

The WIAA announced earlier this month that all Bloomer sports except football will leave the Heart O' North conference this fall and join the Western Cloverbelt. School officials say they're looking forward to shorter travel for games, and creating rivalries with new schools.

"We enjoyed the Heart O' North, the high level of competition, a lot of great rivalries and lots of great relationships built there," Steinmetz said. "We look forward to continuing those in non-conference competition, but we're excited for the opportunities that our students are going to get in the Western Cloverbelt conference.

Bloomer replaces Altoona in the Cloverbelt, as the Railroaders are joining the Middle Border conference for most sports as the school's enrollment grows.