Beneficial rain rates added up Tuesday and Wednesday

The rain sensor at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport seems to be running a bit low compared to not only surrounding reports, but also the radar estimated rainfall. On the south side of town, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists measured 0.75" rain from when it started yesterday through this afternoon.

There are a lot of reports in the 1/2" to 1" range, with totals near or above 1" becoming more widespread, according to radar estimates, closer to the Minnesota border even further west of our Weather Tracker, Kevin, in Clear Lake.

Scattered showers continue across Western Wisconsin this evening. While additional rainfall will not be excessive, there is a chance for precipitation to change over to snow especially off to the north near and north of highway 8. Temps up there have been in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon and even those surface temperatures can be cool enough for snow to fall.

The wider radar view shows the larger low pressure system spinning over Wisconsin as the precipitation scatters out. Precip will end early tonight, with partial clearing possible overnight. Temps will fall into the 20s as a result.

The forecast continues to trend dry for tomorrow with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky expected as a system looks to miss us just to the southeast. A slight chance for rain or a wintry mix is included in tomorrow's forecast given how close that system is expected to get, but most places will stay dry with a northerly shift bringing bringing precip up to the Black River Falls/Neillsville areas.

Highs will be near 50 tomorrow and Friday, and while similar highs are expected Saturday, rain chances return. Those chances look to remain during Saturday with Sunday drying out and starting a warm-up. Monday will be back in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky and some wind before more chances arrive in the middle of next week.