Beneficial rain rates added up Tuesday and Wednesday

The rain sensor at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport seems to be running a bit low compared to not only surrounding reports, but also the radar estimated rainfall. On the south side of town, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists measured 0.75" rain from when it started yesterday through this afternoon.

There are a lot of reports in the 1/2" to 1" range, with totals near or above 1" becoming more widespread, according to radar estimates, closer to the Minnesota border even further west of our Weather Tracker, Kevin, in Clear Lake.

Scattered showers continue across Western Wisconsin this evening. While additional rainfall will not be excessive, there is a chance for precipitation to change over to snow especially off to the north near and north of highway 8. Temps up there have been in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon and even those surface temperatures can be cool enough for snow to fall.

The wider radar view shows the larger low pressure system spinning over Wisconsin as the precipitation scatters out. Precip will end early tonight, with partial clearing possible overnight. Temps will fall into the 20s as a result.

The forecast continues to trend dry for tomorrow with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky expected as a system looks to miss us just to the southeast. A slight chance for rain or a wintry mix is included in tomorrow's forecast given how close that system is expected to get, but most places will stay dry with a northerly shift bringing bringing precip up to the Black River Falls/Neillsville areas.

Highs will be near 50 tomorrow and Friday, and while similar highs are expected Saturday, rain chances return. Those chances look to remain during Saturday with Sunday drying out and starting a warm-up. Monday will be back in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky and some wind before more chances arrive in the middle of next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

