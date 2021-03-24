Belarus authorities arrest dozens ahead of planned protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists in Belarus say authorities intensified their crackdown on dissent in Belarus ahead of planned protests against the nation’s authoritarian president. The opposition is planning demonstrations Thursday to mark Freedom Day, the anniversary of the country’s 1918 declaration of independence. The chief of Belarus’ security agency has warned against “attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.” The Visana human rights center said police detained at least 42 people in 10 Belarusian cities on Wednesday. Protests have rattled Belarus since the summer, when official results from an August presidential election gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers have said the election was rigged.