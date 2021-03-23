World health body plans to vaccinate 20% of Syrians in 2021

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Health Organization says it will oversee a coronavirus vaccination campaign in war-torn Syria that is expected to start in April with the aim of inoculating 20% of the population by the end of 2021. The announcement comes amid a sharp increase in cases in government-held parts of the country. State media has reported that intensive care units in state hospitals in the capital Damascus are full and medical staff have been called to stay on alert to deal with coronavirus patients. Among those infected earlier this month were President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma who are now both in a “state of recovery,” according to the presidency.