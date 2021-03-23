UW-Stout, UW-River Falls reveal spectator rules for spring season

(WQOW) - Two fans per student-athlete will be allowed at sporting events hosted by UW-Stout or UW-River Falls this spring.

The schools announced their spectator policies Tuesday afternoon. The two guest rule applies to visiting teams as well.

View UW-Stout's entire policy document here

View UW-River Fall's entire policy document here

UW-Stout said the policies can be changed if not followed.

Each Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association school has been sharing its own spectator policies. UW-Eau Claire released its policy on March 11.