Utah governor signs divisive measure to require porn filters

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is a step closer to requiring all cellphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a measure Tuesday that critics call a significant intrusion of free speech. Cox has said the bill would send an “important message” about preventing children from accessing explicit online content. The proposal is the latest move in Utah’s legislative campaign to curb the availability of porn. Critics say it raises clear First Amendment flags. The measure won’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws, a provision that was added to address concerns that it would be difficult to implement.