US backs Philippines in standoff over South China Sea reef

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. The U.S. Embassy accused China of using maritime militia to intimidate and threaten other nations. The Philippine coast guard spotted about 220 Chinese vessels moored at Whitsun Reef earlier this month. About 180 were still there Monday. The coral region off the western Philippines is also claimed by Beijing and Vietnam. China says the vessels were avoiding rough waters, but the U.S. says the numbers of vessels there have been growing in all weather.