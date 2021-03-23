Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:02 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Cretin-Derham Hall 76, East Ridge 61

Woodbury 57, St. Paul Central 39

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Champlin Park 54, Osseo 42

Park Center 66, Mounds View 57

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Coon Rapids 54, Andover 50

Duluth East 67, Forest Lake 57

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Moorhead 76, Brainerd 63

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Mankato West 61, Willmar 36

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Totino-Grace 91, Columbia Heights 65

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Delano 70, Fridley 67

Monticello 80, Rocori 74

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Hibbing 69, Cloquet 50

Princeton 73, Grand Rapids 66

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 52

Class 2A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61, Redwood Valley 56

Pipestone 49, Windom 45

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Moose Lake/Willow River 87, Duluth Marshall 73

Pequot Lakes 74, Esko 54

Class 1A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Central Minnesota Christian 68, Lac qui Parle Valley 59

Southwest Minnesota Christian 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Christ’s Household of Faith 59, Heritage Christian Academy 48

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Cass Lake-Bena 77, Red Lake 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 4=

Semifinals=

East Ridge 51, White Bear Lake 34

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Centennial 58, Champlin Park 40

Spring Lake Park 71, Roseville 58

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Cambridge-Isanti 70, Coon Rapids 43

Forest Lake 78, Andover 54

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Elk River 76, Rogers 54

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Maple Grove 56

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Marshall 62, Mankato East 49

Waconia 87, Mankato West 75

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Hill-Murray 67, Fridley 36

Mahtomedi 69, St. Anthony 65

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Becker 103, Zimmerman 36

Big Lake 49, Willmar 46

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Chisago Lakes 47, Princeton 42

Grand Rapids 62, Hermantown 56

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Alexandria 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 30

Bemidji 67, Detroit Lakes 51

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Goodhue 64, Rochester Lourdes 45

Lake City 67, Winona Cotter 46

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 61, Waseca 57

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Concordia Academy 80, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40

Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Croix Prep 23

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Providence Academy 72, Holy Family Catholic 51

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Albany 60, Pierz 37

Sauk Centre 64, Kimball 29

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Fergus Falls 50, Hawley 26

Pelican Rapids 46, Barnesville 39

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Houston 62, Hayfield 49

Kingsland 44, Blooming Prairie 39

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Martin County West 26

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Heritage Christian Academy 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 58

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Pine River-Backus 46, OT

Swanville 59, Hinckley-Finlayson 50

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Henning 58, Underwood 45

West Central 50, Hancock 49

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Cherry 61, South Ridge 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 71, Cromwell 38

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Cass Lake-Bena 58, Fosston 30

Stephen-Argyle 67, Red Lake Falls 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

