Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class 1A=
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Gentry 10, St. Paul Johnson 2
Mahtomedi 3, Tartan 2, OT
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Fergus Falls 3, Alexandria 0
Little Falls 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Duluth Denfeld 6, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 1
Hermantown 8, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 0
Section 8=
Semifinals=
East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1
Warroad 11, Red Lake Falls 1
___
