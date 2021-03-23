Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:14 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=

Class 1A=

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Gentry 10, St. Paul Johnson 2

Mahtomedi 3, Tartan 2, OT

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Fergus Falls 3, Alexandria 0

Little Falls 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Duluth Denfeld 6, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 1

Hermantown 8, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 0

Section 8=

Semifinals=

East Grand Forks 3, Thief River Falls 1

Warroad 11, Red Lake Falls 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

