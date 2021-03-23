Transgender student to receive $300K in discrimination suit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s largest school district will pay $300,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a transgender student who was barred from using the boys’ locker room during swimming season. The Anoka-Hennepin School District also agreed to make several policy changes. It will enact a rule that allows every student to use all facilities consistent with their gender identity, along with a complaint procedure and prohibition on reprisals. Training on the policies will be provided for school board members, staff and students. The student swam for Coon Rapids High School in 2015-16 and had used the boys’ locker room for much of that season. The school board stepped in and told the student he would be disciplined if he continued to use the locker room.