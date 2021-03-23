The latest on the search for missing Eau Claire man

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Authorities in Eau Claire are on day three of their search for a missing man in Dells Pond and the McDonough Park area.

Police are looking for Edwin Steinacker, 58, who was last seen on a public space camera in McDonough Park on Saturday. He didn't return home from a walk.

Authorities say some personal items were found near the water at Dells Pond and now the Eau Claire Fire Department is assisting in the ongoing water search.

Police are not able to provide a picture of Steinacker, but they do say he doesn't have any known medical conditions like dementia that would cause mental distress or cause him to wander.

Police continue to say there is no suspicion of foul play.