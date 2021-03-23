‘The Bachelor’ ends controversial season with ratings high

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Bachelor” ended a season that had as much drama off the set as on with its biggest audience of the year. Last Monday’s finale also marked the final appearance of longtime host Chris Harrison — at least for awhile. It was announced last month that Harrison would step away after being criticized for defending a contestant who had appeared in racially-insensitive photos. He later apologized. The season was pre-taped, but he was replaced on the “After the Final Rose” special by Emmanuel Acho. Two former contestants, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, will host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”