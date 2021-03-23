Revive the Valley: Live events returning this summer

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you've been singing the blues because of all the previously canceled events, you can stop your tune because live events are making a return this summer, and organizers plan to do it safely.

The Revive the Valley task force is announcing that Chippewa County is revitalizing live events this summer.

Some events to look forward to include Country Fest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and Rock Fest.

Chippewa Valley Music Festivals general manager Wade Asher said their safety procedures and protocols are ever-evolving, and their overall goal is to improve mental health and economic health to revive the Chippewa Valley.

"We're excited to be able to bring that back because it's never been needed on a higher level than it is right now," Asher said. "So we need to give something for people to look forward to. To be able to put a smile on their face and to relieve a lot of that mental health because music, live music, cures and heals the brain and the soul better than anything does."

The task force is asking folks to get their COVID vaccine in order to help make these live events happen.

Members of the task force include Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, officials with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa County Department of Public Health, the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.