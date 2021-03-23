Railcar carrying molasses explodes in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Police say a railcar carrying molasses has exploded in Cannon Falls, leaving a sticky mess, but causing no injuries. According to authorities, the explosion happened about 7 a.m. at the Progressive Rail facility in Cannon Falls, which is about 45 miles south of the Twin Cities. The railcar’s molasses contents was sprayed in the surrounding area. Although there were no injuries, police say the explosion caused significant structural damage to a building. Police did not say what might have caused the explosion or how much molasses was lost. Cannon Falls firefighters, Goodhue County sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.