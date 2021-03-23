Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects in the suburban Minnesota compound, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium. A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince’s symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the estate was turned into a museum in 2016. The ashes were eventually removed from public view. Now people will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium. The Star Tribune reports there will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. That means a total of 1,400 people will gain entrance if they’re fortunate enough to get reservations at paisleypark.com.