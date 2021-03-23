Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images from the border like those released Monday. They show immigrant teenagers sleeping on mats in crowded conditions, separated in groups by plastic partitions. The administration steadfastly refuses to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody a crisis. The photos were released by Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from the border city of Laredo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its own set of photos and videos on Tuesday. They show some of the same detention areas as in the images released by Cuellar. The agency says it’s “working to balance the need for public transparency and accountability” while still refusing access to most outside visitors.