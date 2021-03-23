Nursing home COVID-19 cases declining rapidly with mass vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) - COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes are down 47 percent, per a report from a consumer advocacy group.

According to a report from WISPIRG and the Frontier Group, pulling from government data on nursing home cases, Wisconsin nursing homes recorded just 39 new weekly cases by early February. This is down from the November peak of 854.

"This news validates what everyone was hoping -- that the vaccines work. What’s stunning is how quickly cases plummeted after residents received just one shot,” WISPIRG campaign associate Susanna Cain said in a news release. “Wisconsin's fantastic numbers also point to the likelihood that the state really had its act in gear as far as getting vaccines out to nursing homes early.”

While the report found that conditions in nursing homes are improving, there were a few areas of concern:

More than 600 nursing homes nationwide reported three or more new resident cases during the first week of February, more than a month after mass vaccinations started in nursing homes.

In Wisconsin, 89 homes reported three or more new resident cases during the same week.

More than 7,000 nursing home residents contracted COVID-19 once last year, recovered and then were reinfected between late November and early February.

While shortages of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment have improved, nearly 6 percent of nursing homes in February reported a critical shortage of N95 masks, which experts say are the single best protection against contracting COVID-19.

