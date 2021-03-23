New video shows life inside U.S. border holding facility

(CNN) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released a new video showing life inside two of its holding facilities.

It comes after Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar released photos of one of the same facilities.

His photos showed unaccompanied children in cramped conditions and sleeping on mylar blankets.

The CBP video also shows the sleeping facility with mylar blankets but goes on to show kids playing outside, exercising, and undergoing health screenings.

Critics have been calling for more transparency at the facilities some refer to as "jail-like" and journalists have been denied access. Officials say that's to protect the health and safety of detainees and workers.

According to documents released monday, the number of unaccompanied children held in such facilities for longer than 10 days swelled to more than 800.

The legal limit for holding them there is 72 hours.