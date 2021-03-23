AP journalist, other media workers return to Myanmar court

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and several other members of the media who have been charged under a public order law while covering anti-coup protests in Myanmar are returning to court. It is the second round of hearings for the journalists, who were arrested on Feb. 27 and face up to three years behind bars. Thein Zaw’s lawyer said after the first hearing on March 12 that she might be able to submit an application for bail on Wednesday. The Associated Press and many press freedom organizations have called for the release of Thein Zaw and the others. Thein Zaw was arrested Feb. 27 as he was photographing police, some of them armed, charging at anti-coup protesters.