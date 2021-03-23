Millennial Money: Bust gender bias and balance work at home

Even when they firmly believe in gender equality, many opposite-sex couples struggle to remain truly equal in their partnership, especially once children are in the picture. For women, the pandemic has shed even more light on the struggle as they cut back on work hours or leave their jobs to handle caregiving responsibilities. And with more women outearning their male partners, there’s additional risk of conflict. While couples may have the best of intentions, implicit bias can make them repeat patterns that don’t serve their relationship. To work through these issues, start by examining your biases.