Man sentenced to 24 years in Oklahoma officers’ shootings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of being the getaway driver after the shootings of two Tulsa police officers has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. A judge sentenced Matthew Hall on Monday. The sentence came weeks after a jury convicted Hall on two counts of accessory to a felony in the June shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Johnson died a day after the shooting. Zarkeshan survived. Hall was accused of driving David Anthony Ware from the scene after Ware allegedly shot the officers during a traffic stop on June 29. Ware is set for trial in June.