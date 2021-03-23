Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard envoy that was transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint. Authorities say 66-year-old Larry Harris, of Wilcox, Arizona, told police that he stopped three vans because he believed people inside them had kidnapped a woman and child. None of the National Guard members were injured. Harris was arrested Tuesday morning when police responded to the scene. Police say Harris followed the three National Guard vans from a gas station and tried multiple times to run them off the roadway before turning his vehicle into oncoming traffic to stop them.