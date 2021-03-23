Judge mulls requiring PG&E to turn off power more frequently

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge overseeing Pacific Gas & Electric’s criminal probation is considering requiring the utility to be more aggressive about turning off its electricity lines. The plan outlined Tuesday would add more power shut-offs near tall trees and would at least double the number of power outages in six Northern California counties. California power regulators oppose the plan, arguing that it would impose undue hardship for residents of the six mostly rural counties in Northern California. But U.S. District Judge William Alsup indicated he is leaning toward adopting the measures to save lives. PG&E says it shares the goal of preventing wildfires.