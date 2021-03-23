Japan asks IAEA support for Fukushima tank water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for support in dealing with the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. Japan plans to release massive amounts of treated but still-radioactive water from the nuclear plant in about two years, most likely into the sea. Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister spoke online Tuesday with the IAEA director general. The nuclear chief says his agency will give full backing to Japan’s request for a safety review of the release, once Tokyo makes a final decision. Japan wants international atomic experts to help evaluate the methods, handling and facilities, as well as quality control and environmental monitoring once the release begins.