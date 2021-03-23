Iran road accident kills at least 14, including 8 children

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian semi-official news agency says 14 people, including eight children, have been killed in a road accident in the country’s southeast. The ISNA agency quotes a spokesman for the country’s emergency department as saying the accident took place around noon on Tuesday near the city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchistan province. Along with the eight children, two men and four women also died in the accident. Since Saturday, Iranians are celebrating the Persian New Year, or Nowruz, and many are traveling during the holidays despite warnings over the pandemic.