Hawaii gets tourism surge as coronavirus rules loosen up

HONOLULU (AP) — Tourists are traveling to Hawaii in larger numbers than anticipated, and many are wandering around Waikiki without masks, despite a statewide mandate to wear them in public. The Hawaii Safe Travels program reported that about 28,000 people flew into and throughout the islands on Saturday. That’s the highest number of travelers to the islands for a single day since the pandemic began. Before the pandemic, Hawaii had about 30,000 arrivals daily. In October, the state launched a pre-travel testing program that allows visitors to sidestep quarantine rules. But travel remained sluggish until the second week in March, when spring break tourists started arriving in the islands.