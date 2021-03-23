German cardinal sees own mistakes over past abuse cases

BERLIN (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of the German city of Cologne says he made mistakes in past cases involving sexual abuse allegations against priests, although a report has cleared him of wrongdoing. But he made clear Tuesday that he has no intention of resigning. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki was speaking after the release last week of a report he commissioned on church officials’ response to past abuse allegations. The findings have prompted the current archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis, while three Cologne church officials, including two auxiliary bishops, were suspended. The report absolved Woelki himself of any neglect of his legal duty with respect to abuse victims.