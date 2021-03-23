German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 6,000 liters of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date. But with trying times come novel solutions, and the Fuechschen Brewery paired up with craft bakers already using the leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot,” or “Spent Grain Bread.” Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908 said Tuesday that “it’s great that these two craft industries have come together like this.”