Family: Rescue turns to recovery in Eau Claire missing persons case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The family of a missing Eau Claire man said the search for their loved one has now turned into a recovery mission.

Pictured below are photos of 58-year-old Edwin Steinacker, provided by the family. As we've reported, Steinacker was last seen on a public space camera in McDonough Park on Saturday. He didn't return home from a walk.





According to his family, he was walking with his dog, Timber.

Authorities said some personal items were found near the water at Dells Pond and now the Eau Claire Fire Department is assisting in the ongoing water search.

Dan Presser, Ed's brother-in-law, sent the following statement to News 18 on behalf of the Steinacker Family:

"Since late Saturday, members of the Eau Claire police and fire departments have put in an extraordinary effort to locate Ed. At first, it was a search in hopes he would be found safe and sound. However, when some of Ed's personal belongings were found in the river on the ice, the rescue efforts turned to recovery. As a family, we are heartbroken by Ed's loss and we are hopeful the efforts of the fire and police personnel will bring closure soon."

The statement went on to read: "We would like to thank the police and fire personnel for their diligence and dedication to a very difficult task. Our appreciation for their work goes beyond words. We would also like to thank Bruce's Legacy for donating valuable time and resources in the underwater search. It touches our hearts to be at the receiving end of this selfless gift of time and talent. Thank you also to the friends and co-workers of Ed who have reached out to comfort all of us during this difficult time."

Related Story: The latest on the search for missing Eau Claire man