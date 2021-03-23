EU official: Leaders owe it to youth to act on climate

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s top climate official says world leaders owe it to young people to take strong action to curb global warming in return for the solidarity they’ve shown to older people during the pandemic. Frans Timmermans said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak had demonstrated the importance of generations looking out for each other. Timmermans told an online climate gathering that “young people in many places have diligently followed all restrictions, despite not running great risks themselves” and it was now time to “repay that solidarity.” Youth activists have long argued that they will bear the brunt of the climate change impact forecast by the end of the century, long after the current generation of world leaders has died.