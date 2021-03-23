Push resumes for last juror in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The push to complete a jury for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death has resumed. Just one more juror is needed ahead of opening statements in Derek Chauvin’s trial next week. He is charged with murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has said he wants a panel of 15. Twelve will deliberate. Cahill on Tuesday dismissed a former truck driver who said he was likely to believe police officers over citizens, and a woman who says she fears for her safety if chosen for the panel. Only one juror was seated Monday.