Eau Claire City Council: Carson Park, scooter share and more

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council took up a number of items at Tuesday night's meeting.

Carson Park Master Plan



First, the council unanimously approved the Carson Park master plan, which will serve as a roadmap for future improvements to the park and Half Moon Beach.

Resolution Condemning Anti-Asian Violence

Next, the council passed a resolution condemning violence against Asian Americans following recent attacks throughout the country.

Parklet and Parklet Café Ordinance



The council also held a first reading of an ordinance allowing business owners in the downtown and Water Street areas to use an on-street parking space as an outdoor dining space.



The ordinance would allow one of these spaces, known as a 'parklet' or 'parklet cafe' on each side of a city block on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Scooter Share Ordinance

Finally, the city council took its first look at an ordinance setting ground rules for scooter share programs looking to set up shop in Eau Claire Tuesday.

This comes as several companies have expressed a desire to begin offering scooter rentals in the city this spring. Several other communities in Wisconsin have similar programs in place.



The ordinance is similar to the city's bike share ordinance passed a couple years ago, and is designed to make sure scooter share programs are run in a way that keeps residents safe, and prevents streets from becoming cluttered with scooters.

"Right now, the companies are limited to a maximum of 300 scooters, so someone can't come into the community and dump 1,000 scooters out onto the streets." said deputy city engineer Leah Ness.

The proposed ordinance also contains parking rules for scooters in the city.

Ness said city officials plan to review the ordinance with potential vendors before it returns to the city council for a vote in three weeks.









